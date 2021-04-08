Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

SCHR stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

