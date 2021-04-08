Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. 15,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.