Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.13 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

