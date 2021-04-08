ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,804,246 coins and its circulating supply is 34,120,635 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

