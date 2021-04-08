Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0321 on Major Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $525,901.55 and approximately $65.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 162% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,168,144 coins and its circulating supply is 16,368,144 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

