SeaChange International (SEAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

SEAC stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

