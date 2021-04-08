Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $79.97 and last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 3188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.96.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock worth $100,101,615 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

