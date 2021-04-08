Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of PJT opened at $69.28 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

