Secret Price Tops $3.17 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $221.13 million and $3.12 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00005466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.27 or 0.00458738 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.20 or 0.04936334 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,818,475 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

