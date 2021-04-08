Security National Bank Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded up $8.88 on Thursday, hitting $475.26. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,445. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.52 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.87. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

