Security National Bank Buys 1,385 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 796.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 177,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

