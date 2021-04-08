Security National Bank Buys 1,559 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,045. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

