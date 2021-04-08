Security National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.67. 158,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,722. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.05 and a 1 year high of $374.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

