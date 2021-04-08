Security National Bank Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

