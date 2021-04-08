Security National Bank Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $572.56. The stock had a trading volume of 146,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average is $535.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $354.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

