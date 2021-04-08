Security National Bank Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.34 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

