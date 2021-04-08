Security National Bank Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.94. 30,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.34. The stock has a market cap of $345.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

