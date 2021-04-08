Security National Bank Purchases 1,923 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.66. 129,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day moving average is $233.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

