Security National Bank Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.11. 2,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,051. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

