Security National Bank Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $5,097,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $639.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

