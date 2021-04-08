SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON SGRO traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 974.80 ($12.74). The company had a trading volume of 2,831,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,551. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04). The stock has a market cap of £11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 927.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 935.54.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

