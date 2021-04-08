SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 906.50 ($11.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO traded up GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 981.40 ($12.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 927.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 935.52. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.