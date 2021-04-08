Seigniorage Shares Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $211,109.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00805919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,926.56 or 0.99985407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.13 or 0.00713096 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

