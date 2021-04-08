Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $113.94 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00638212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00083835 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,568,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

