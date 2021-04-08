Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Trading Down 4.2%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Senex Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

