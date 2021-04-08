Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Sensata Technologies worth $34,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 351.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783,772 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 147.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

