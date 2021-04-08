Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $164.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.79 million and $164.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00023946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011971 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

