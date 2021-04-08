Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.48 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Sentinel has a market cap of $60.48 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

