Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Up 60.6% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $97.39 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.22 or 0.00637250 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.