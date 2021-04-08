Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.47

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.47 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 144.10 ($1.88). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,362,715 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

