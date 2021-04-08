Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $8.73 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $8.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $159.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 102,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 222.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

