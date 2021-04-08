Serum (SRM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $160.38 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00010459 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market cap of $302.33 million and $160.38 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

