Sessia Trading 37.2% Higher This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Sessia has a market cap of $754,844.49 and approximately $105,414.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

