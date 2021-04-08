SF Capital Achieves Market Cap of $86,585.88 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $86,585.88 and approximately $181.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00264925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.79 or 0.00795158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,649.26 or 0.99915184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00709629 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

