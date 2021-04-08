Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $555.22

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.22 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 667.50 ($8.72). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 655.50 ($8.56), with a volume of 489,056 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 575.38 ($7.52).

The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 635.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

