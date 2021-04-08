Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.83 ($7.11).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 639.44 ($8.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 635.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 555.22. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08.

In related news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

