Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. BWS Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

