Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 million and $172,067.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00011723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00262292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.80 or 0.00787647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.91 or 0.99558169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.00708260 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

