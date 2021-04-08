SHIELD (XSH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $225.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $306,554.56 and approximately $225.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,832.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.27 or 0.03578035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.60 or 0.00391825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.64 or 0.01107757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.01 or 0.00465161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.72 or 0.00424880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.00315058 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

