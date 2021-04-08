Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.96

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.96 and last traded at $99.21, with a volume of 20520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

