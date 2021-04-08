ShipChain Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,656.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

