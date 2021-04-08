Shiseido Company, Limited to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shiseido currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Shiseido stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -234.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

