Shivom (OMX) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, DDEX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00056400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00636628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030208 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.