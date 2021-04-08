ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 101,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 97,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,360 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

