Shopping Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.40 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $223.38 or 0.00386558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $218.19 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00782348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.98 or 1.00032707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.18 or 0.00702894 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,800 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

