Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 434,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,161,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

