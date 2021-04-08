SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 81 to GBX 86. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. SigmaRoc traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.95 ($1.07), with a volume of 330501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.06. The firm has a market cap of £228.43 million and a PE ratio of 58.57.

SigmaRoc Company Profile (LON:SRC)

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.