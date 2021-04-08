Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova US LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,949,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Signature Bank by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.