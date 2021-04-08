SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Up 5.2%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.01. Approximately 227,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 506,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIL shares. Beacon Securities raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -22.61.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

