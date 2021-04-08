Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.72% of Simmons First National worth $134,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 210,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.